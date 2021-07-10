Lagos-Ikotun stands still for TB Joshua | The Guardian Nigeria News

The hustling and bustling town of Ikotun, Lagos, on Friday stood still as the remains of Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka TB. Joshua was laid to rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nearby noisy Ikotun market remained closed since Monday when the burial rites began as a mark of respect for the man adored by the people.

NAN further reports that adjoining roads to the church premises were barricaded by security operatives halting busy vehicular movements, as people walked long distances.

The brood of street urchins, who would have ordinarily caused trouble for lack of gainful engagement, maintained quietness as the weather remained clement all through the funeral.

Alhaji Wash Lawal, an Ikotun community leader, said that the man TB Joshua deserved more than whatever respect the community had accorded him.

“The…