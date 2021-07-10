London police tell fans not to gather for Euro final | The Guardian Nigeria News

London police warned England fans on Saturday not to gather in large numbers in the British capital for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, with nationwide virus restrictions still in force.

The Metropolitan Police said it will enforce the months-old rules finally set to be lifted on July 19 “proportionately and as appropriate” as it urged those without a match or fan zone ticket, or bar booking, to stay away.

“I urge people not to gather in large numbers,” the Met’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said in a statement on the eve of England’s first appearance in the final of a major tournament in over half a century.

“If you don’t have tickets to the matches, fan zone or (aren’t) officially booked into a pub, bar or club my message is clear: please do not come to London you could end up missing the game.”

Wembley is preparing to welcome 65,000 fans to the Sunday evening final, the biggest football crowd…