Man Accidentally Kills Lover By Choking Her During Rough Sex Session — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he killed his lover by choking her to death in what he claims was a rough sex game that went wrong.

Sam Pybus, 31, admitted killing Sophie Moss, 33, who was found in a critical condition following an incident at a property in Darlington, United Kingdom in February. Miss Moss was taken to hospital but was tragically pronounced dead later, Daily Mail reported.

Pybus was charged with murder but entered a not guilty plea, which was accepted by the prosecution at Teesside Crown Court on Friday. He admitted ‘unlawful killing’ and pleaded guilty to manslaughter during his court appearance, wearing a grey suit and white shirt.

Pybus said he “applied hand pressure” to Miss Moss’s neck and agreed that this action is what killed her. But he said this was with her consent during sex, and said they had engaged in this sexual activity previously.

Sam Green QC, representing…