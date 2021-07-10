Nigerians not well informed on how to handle people living — Guardian Woman — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

We can’t downplay the role of advocates who care for special needs kids in society, especially ours where these “Angels” are often stigmatised based on the socio-cultural perception of kids living with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). Luckily, women like Beauty Kumesine are changing that narrative with their voice, and platform.

With over 12 years of experience working with these special children who have developmental difficulties, Beauty has specialised her abilities and knowledge in this area and spent two years understanding people living with ASD. The outspoken advocate is also the founding Executive Director of Blazing Heart Autism Center (BHAC), an organisation providing quality therapy for autistic children, as well as support for their families. She has organised annual walks, roadshows, free breakfast dialogues, seminars and workshops for this cause and has spoken on different corporate platforms on autism, inclusion, advocacy and the way forward for…