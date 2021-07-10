Ticket for England, Italy Euro final soar to £15,000 at black market — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

•Wembley Security Beefed Up

•Fans Believe ‘Football Is Coming Home’

The Football Association will increase the number of stewards on duty at Wembley for tomorrow’s European Championship final between England and Italy after hundreds of ticketless fans got into the ground for England’s semi-final victory over Denmark.

Despite checkpoints for assessing each fan’s COVID-19 status around the perimeter, stewards were unable to prevent some supporters from storming the stadium and gaining access without showing tickets.

All tickets for tomorrow’s final have been sold out other than returns, though there were none listed on the UEFA website as of Thursday, leaving desperate England fans to scour the black market. The highest-priced tickets available on eBay were listed at £15,000 for a pair, despite UEFA’s attempts to crack down on touts.

In addition, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has put one pair of tickets up for grabs to those signing up for a first Covid-19 vaccine in…