14.9m older persons to be engage soon-DG, Senior Citizen Centre | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Emem Omokaro, the Director-General of National Senior Citizen Centre says, plans are ongoing to engage the 14.9 million older persons in the country to be productive and contribute to the economy activities of their communities.

Omokaro disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the National Policy on Aging, which was recently approved, defined a senior citizen as someone that is 60 year-old and above.

”From the Nigerian Living Standard Survey carried out by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) in 2019, we have about 14.9 million older persons.

“We are working with the ICT to extract the data in the statistics. About 70 per cent of those in the statistics are in rural areas.

“We are setting our strategy essentially to ensure provision of programmes and services and accessibility. We have done our desk review.

“What the Act mandate us to do is the provision of health,…