APC appeals to members on participation in INEC voter registration | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters and members to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) online Continuous Voter Registration exercise to register.





Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe urged the party members to complete the registration process at designated centres, where they could obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

“We want to remind members that the PVC is the only legal instrument voters can use to elect leaders, who can sustain the ongoing efforts of APC government at the Federal, State and Local levels.

“This is to enable party to sustain its successes in renewing national infrastructure, transforming agriculture and diversifying the economy.

“APC members across the country should equip themselves with the voter cards to enable them vote in…