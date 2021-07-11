Six states register I,786 suspected cases of cholera | The Guardian Nigeria News

Six states reported 1,786 suspected cases of cholera between June 20 and June 26, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said in Abuja on Saturday.

NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, listed the states as Bauchi, 1,239 cases; Kano, 362 cases; Niger, 62 cases; Zamfara, 55 cases; Kaduna, 59 cases and Plateau, nine cases.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that in the preceding week of June 13 to June 19, five states, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau and Zamfara reported 1,757 suspected cases.

Bauchi State reported 900 cases, Kano State reported 575 cases, Kaduna State reported 70 cases, Plateau reported 98 cases, while Zamfara reported 114 cases.

Ihekweazu said that between January 2021 and June 27, a total of 14, 343 suspected cases of cholera were reported from 15 states and the FCT.

This, he added, included 325 deaths.

The affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross-River,…