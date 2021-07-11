Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange begins Tuesday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The yearly Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE), which is designed for young people across the globe, will hold on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July in hybrid format – virtual space and live.



With this year’s theme as: ‘That Our Future May Not Disappear,’ the organisers, in a statement, said: “The event has refocused its agenda strictly on discovering and grooming young intellectuals and change-makers from around the world, through its newly initiated International Youth Assembly (IYA). It is expected to feature over 5000 young people and 17 young leaders drawn from 20 countries and four continents of the world.”



The Project’s Executive Producer, Teju Kareem, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of ZMirage Multimedia Company, said IYA formed the nucleus of the three-in-one programming contents for this year’s edition.

“Through the IYA, we intend for young people from diverse parts and cultures of the world to connect, engage and…