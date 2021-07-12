Bulgaria protest parties buoyed as voters punish center-right for graft | The Guardian Nigeria News

Exit polls in Bulgaria’s second general election in three months show voters angry at rampant corruption have punished the party of three-time premier Boyko Borisov, deserting it for a new anti-establishment group headed by singer-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov.

Latest polls projected that Trifonov’s There is Such a People (ITN) party founded just last year was marginally ahead of Borisov’s GERB.

But while both parties are estimated to win between 21 and 24 percent of the vote in an election…