Bulgaria protest parties buoyed as voters punish center-right for graft | The Guardian Nigeria News

A man waves a Bulgarian flag, during a weekly demonstration against the mafia and oligarchy in front of the Palace of Justice building in Sofia on July 7, 2021, prior to the snap elections on July 11. – The scores of examples of potentially corrupt practices revealed daily by the administration of interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev ahead of the July 11 snap election confirmed the suspicions of the people who took part in last year’s protests. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

Exit polls in Bulgaria’s second general election in three months show voters angry at rampant corruption have punished the party of three-time premier Boyko Borisov, deserting it for a new anti-establishment group headed by singer-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov.

Latest polls projected that Trifonov’s There is Such a People (ITN) party founded just last year was marginally ahead of Borisov’s GERB.

But while both parties are estimated to win between 21 and 24 percent of the vote in an election…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

