



﻿﻿The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed governors of Lagos and Kwara states to head its reconciliation efforts on Anambra governorship election. Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. He said the decision to appoint the governors followed the recently […]

The post Lagos, Kwara Governors head Anambra governorship reconciliation efforts appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper