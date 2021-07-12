NDLEA declares drug baron wanted after seizing N6.5bn heroin at Lagos airport





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of 26.15 kilogrammes of heroin with a street value of over N6.5billion at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos. NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said that the seizure was made at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) shed of the Lagos airport. According […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper