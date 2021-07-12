President Buhari Mourns Sound Sultan, Says Singer Lived An Exemplary Life





President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan. Sound Sultan died on Sunday after “a hard fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma,” his family announced on Sunday. He was buried in New Jersey, U.S. the same day according […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper