Sound Sultan Buried In U.S, As Nigerians, Entertainers Mourn — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The remains of the popular Nigerian music artiste, Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, who is professionally known as Sound Sultan, who died yesterday after a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (cancer of the throat) has been buried in Brooklyn, New York in the United States.

Aged 44, he was buried according to the Islamic rites, as he was a practicing Muslim. Guests at the burial ceremony include Nigerian Afro-dancehall musician, and humanitarian, Yinka Lawanson known by his stage name Lamboginny, who transmitted the burial activities live on his Instagram handle @lamboginny.

Meanwhile, Nigerian entertainers took to social media to mourn his passing. Among entertainers who expressed shock over the news of the death of the Jagbanjantis crooner is Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti who dropped a remark on the last post shared on Instagram by the deceased.

“I am shocked and very SAD reading this news of the passing of Sound…