The Petroleum Industry Bill | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) This file photo taken on May 18, 2005 (FILES) shows Shell Oil’s oil and gas terminal on Bonny Island in southern Nigeria’s Niger Delta. – Nigeria’s parliament on July 1, 2021 voted to approve a long-delayed oil and gas law that aims to attract new foreign investment to the OPEC country’s petroleum industry.<br />The Petroleum Industry Bill or PIB had been under review in the National Assembly for nearly two decades, beset by disagreements, including over how much revenue should go to local communities in oil-producing regions. (Photo by Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP)

After over thirteen years in the making, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly last week. But almost before the ink of the document was dry, and before the versions of the House of Representatives and the Senate were harmonised, powerful people from the southern part of the country were up in arms about certain provisions of the Bill. The fiercest of these had…



