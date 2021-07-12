‘Why North should produce Buhari’s successor’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Group ignores Southern govs, backs Atiku Ex-VP urges AFDB, others to withhold loans for FG

Former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Karimi Sunday, has explained why the North should still produce the occupant of Aso Villa when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in 2023.

Sunday, who represented Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State from 2011 to 2019, urged well-meaning Nigerians to key into the smooth arrangement on ground and not over heat the system with unnecessary controversy as to which part of the country should produce the next President.

Sunday spoke against the backdrop of the call by the 17 southern governors that President Buhari’s successor must come from the southern part of the country, in…