Yobe to spend N1.6bn on maternal, newborn complex, says Health Commissioner | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Yobe government is to spend N1.6 billion on the ongoing construction of a Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Care Complex at the Yobe University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu.

Dr Mohammad Gana, Yobe Commissioner for Health, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Damaturu.

He said that the project was initiated as part of efforts by Gov. Mai Mala-Buni’s administration to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity.

He said standard obstetrics, gynecologic and pediatric services would be provided in the facility.

Gana also said that construction work in 94 primary health care centres across the state were either completed or ongoing.

The state government, he said, had recruited 100 doctors and absorbed over 200 nurses and other health workers to man various health facilities across the state.

He said the state had also established and equipped child welfare clinics in primary, secondary and tertiary health centres across the state to…