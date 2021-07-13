ASECNA teams up with Thales Alenia Space and NIGCOMSAT to continue the development of SBAS services for a broader range of business sectors in Africa, backed by Geoflex | The Guardian Nigeria News

The partners are jointly organizing demonstrations of these services in Brazzaville, Congo

BRAZZAVILLE, Congo, 13 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd. (NIGCOMSAT) and Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), are working together to accelerate the development of additional satellite services provided by ASECNA’s A-SBAS (Satellite-Based Augmentation System) for Africa and the Indian Ocean to deliver precise point positioning (PPP, CNES/Geoflex) and danger warnings for a wide range of applications in Africa.

The three partners successfully demonstrated the additional services provided by A-SBAS on July 7 and 8, 2021, by calling on the SBAS signal they have broadcast over the Africa & Indian Ocean (AFI) region since September 2020 to provide the first SBAS open service in this part of the world via the NigComSat-1R satellite. This…