Buhari unveils Team Nigeria’s official outfit, wants repeat of 1996, 2000 feat — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Minister promises excellent outing as NOC takes over contingent

President Mohammadu Buhari has charged Team Nigeria to replicate the performances of past Nigerian Olympians, noting, ‘you stand on the shoulders of giants.’

Speaking while officially unveiling Team Nigeria’s outfit to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Buhari recalled the exploits of past Nigerian teams, telling the athletes, ‘you will also carry with you the encouragement of the great exploits of Nigerian Olympians before you.’

The President was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the event, which also served as the send forth ceremony for Team Nigeria. The event, which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also marked the formal handover of the contingent to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

Specifically,…