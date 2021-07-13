Fayemi condoles El-Rufai over ex-deputy’s demise | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has described the death of former Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Barnabas Bantex, as very unfortunate.

Fayemi in a condolence message by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, in Ado-Ekiti, said Bantex death was a great loss to the people of Kaduna State.

According to him, this is giving consideration to his contributions to the development of the State in different capacities, notable as deputy governor between 2015 and 2019.

He described the deceased as a dedicated, loyal deputy and party chieftain, whose commitment and contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were quite significant.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said Bantex was reputed for his unflinching loyalty to his boss with whom he had partnered to manage the ethnic and religious diversity in Kaduna State between 2015 and 2019.

He said the deceased was a detribalised Nigerian and a man who worked to…