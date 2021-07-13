Nigeria to receive millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX





Nigeria is to receive 3,930,910 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility donated by the United States Government next month. The country will also receive 3,577,860 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech vaccine in the third quarter from the COVAX facility as well as 29,850,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper