Nigerians borrow to feed as food prices soar amid stagnated income — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Edith Obatuga (R) buys goods at the Illaje market, in Bariga, Lagos, on June 29, 2021. – Edith Obatuga has six children to look after, two of them are her own, but she also has to bring up her four nephews and nieces.<br />Since the start of the pandemic in 2019, food prices have risen by an average of more than 22%, according to official statistics, and feeding a family properly has become a daily challenge. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP)

UN: Almost one in three globally go hungry during a pandemic
• We earn as low as N900 daily, say factory workers 

The capacity of many households to purchase daily and essential needs are becoming tougher, going by the erosion in the value of incomes due to high inflation and stagnated earnings, especially among low and middle-income earners. This development is forcing many to depend on loans, families and friends for sustenance.

  
With about 50 per cent rise in the inflation rate from 9.01 per cent when the Buhari administration took…



