Osinbajo endorses indigenous hospitality app | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has endorsed a newly developed indigenous digital platform that assists travelers book accommodation and other hospitality experiences influenced by local culture.

Osinbajo gave the endorsement in Abuja at the weekend during the Flagg off of the Aura by Transcorp.

Aura is Nigeria’s equivalent of Bookings.com which allows members of the public to make reservations for hotels, apartments, spas, restaurants, even photographers.

Osinbajo described the Aura application as an “excellent innovation” that would give a boost to the country’s hospitality industry.

Speaking of his experience on using the aura app which is owned and operated by Transcorp Hotels, Osinbajo said he “was quite intrigued by the concept of Aura. I actually went to the website to better acquaint myself with the service. I downloaded the app on my phone and on my iPad and I found the dashboard was quite easy to navigate”.

Of particular interest to him was the fact “there are…