Oyo begins contact tracing of index Delta variant, records two deaths — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Keep eyes on travellers at all entry ports, Sanwo-Olu tells immigration

• Physicians caution citizens on the impending third wave

• Lament declining health indices, life expectancy in Nigeria

As contact tracing of the index case of the dreaded Delta variant of COVID-19 continues in Oyo State, the State Incident Manager and Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Dr Taiwo Olabode Ladipo, said one contact got so far out of two possible contacts has tested positive and has been isolated at the state facility, while two persons were reported to have died of coronavirus in the state yesterday.

The Oyo State task force had on Sunday uncovered a case of Delta variant in the state. The incident manager, nonetheless, assured residents of the determination to ensure that contacts of the deceased persons are being followed up and anyone whose test result comes back positive would be immediately isolated.

Ladipo said the state had five patients of COVID-19 at the state…