Police arrest alleged mastermind of Haiti president’s murder as U.S. — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Supporters of Haitian politician Youri Latortue sit atop his car in Port-au-Prince on July 12, 2021 as he leaves following a hearing presided over by judge Bed-Ford Claude with Haitian political leaders and businessmen in the wake of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination. – Haitian opposition leader Pierre Reginald Boulos, represented by his lawyer Samuel Madistin, former senator Steven Benoit, and Haitian politician Youri Latortue were being questioned as part of the investigation into the assassination. Latortue said he answered the judge’s questions and condemns the attack on the late president. According to Haitian authorities, a hit squad of 28 men — 26 Colombians and two US citizens — killed the president in his home, also injuring his wife. So far, 17 suspects have been arrested, and at least three killed. But no motive is publicly known and questions are swirling about who might have masterminded the assassination. (Photo by Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP)
