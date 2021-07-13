Tokyo 2020: Sports minister “proud” of D’Tigers after 23-point blowout of Argentina | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has again congratulated the country’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, after their 94-71 blowout of Argentina in a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games preparatory match that has further boosted the possibility of Nigeria winning an Olympic Games medal in basketball.

D’Tigers continued their preparation for the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a dominating win over the world’s number four ranked team in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on Monday night.

It was a second straight win for the Nigerians and it came just two days after they defeated the top-ranked United States 90-87 at the same venue.

The results and player performances in both games will leave Mike Brown, D’Tigers’ head coach, with a huge problem of pruning his 15-man squad to 12 before the team…