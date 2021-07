British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government Tuesday denied charges of hypocrisy over racism in football as he readied to meet social media executives following a deluge of abuse against England players.

In an emotional statement, striker Marcus Rashford said he will “never apologise for who I am”, after he was one of three black players targeted by racists online over the side’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on Sunday.

Rashford’s England team-mate Tyrone Mings…