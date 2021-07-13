WARNERMEDIA News & Sports Partners With MIPAD in support of UN International Decade of People of African Descent | The Guardian Nigeria News

NEW-YORK, United States of America, 12 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in collaboration with WarnerMedia News & Sports is set to amplify global black narratives during MIPAD’s annual Recognition Week following the opening of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, Oct 1st – 4th, 2021 in New York City.

“We are thrilled to partner with MIPAD in recognition of the remaining three years of the UN’s proclaimed International Decade of People of African Descent to support the contributions of people of African descent worldwide,” said Johnita Due, SVP and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for WarnerMedia News and Sports, which includes brands such as CNN Original Series and CNN Films, Turner Sports + BleacherReport. “We’re looking forward to tapping into its network of Black achievers across the world, and are particularly excited to begin the relationship this year when MIPAD is engaged in…