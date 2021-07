The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shut down the student hostels over the rise in reported cases of coronavirus on the campus. A source told The Guardian that the University Senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 July 2021. The source said no access […]

