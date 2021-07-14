Lawmakers buckle, suspend media censorship bill, reject Onochie | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Press Bill: We are suspending process for more consultation, says sponsor

• Falana urges NPAN, NUJ, NGE to form new code of conduct

• Ozekhome: Federal character as reason for rejecting Onochie face-saving

• PDP insist on more effort to secure electoral act

• Buhari parleys lawmakers over insecurity

• Hire private contractors to fight insurgency, Reps tell Buhari

It seemed the triumph of people’s power as both chambers of the National Assembly, yesterday, buckled to strident opposition from the public and key stakeholders to the Nigeria Press Council (NPC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Amendment Bill, as well as the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A day after national dailies boldly printed ‘Information Blackout’ on their front pages to raise support against the proposed NPC/NBC amendment bill that would allow authorities to…