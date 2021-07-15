Army denies freeing 1009 Boko Haram terrorists in custody





The Nigerian Army (NA) has debunked reports that it has released over 1009 ex-Boko Haram fighters to Borno State government. Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, a Brigadier General who debunked the story noted that the army has been notified of a media publication alleging that the NA has handed over 1009 Ex-Boko Haram fighters to Borno […]

