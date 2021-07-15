Army investigates alleged killing of student by soldier | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army high command has launched an investigation into the alleged killing of an undergraduate student of Niger Delta University in Bayelsa by a soldier.

Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, a Brigadier General, who made the disclosure noted that it has been notified of a media publication, alleging that a jealous soldier killed his lover, one Miss Jennifer Ugadu, an undergraduate student, at the Niger Delta University, Ammasoma.

“In the report, it was alleged that the student was shot in her apartment by the suspect who is now at large,” Nwachukwu said.

“While the NA commiserates with the family of the deceased, it is crucial to unambiguously state that there is no place for such barbaric act in the NA.

“As an institution that is accountable to the people, the NA would ensure justice is served. The NA has taken the allegation seriously and joint investigation has commenced, while effort to profile and ascertain the true identity of the suspect is…