Blord Group boss, Ifejika, lists recipe for success in business





Chairman of the Blord Group, a cryptocurrency trading company, Linus Williams Ifejika has advised anyone desirous of making it in life to embrace the culture of hard work, patience and discipline. Ifejika, who has carved a niche for himself in the world of cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria, says sincerity, diligence and a never-say-die spirit are […]

