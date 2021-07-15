Ekiti resident doctors embark on indefinite strike





Resident doctors at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, have put their services on hold indefinitely. The development, according to the president of the association Dr Olaniyi Olaoye, was due to the irregularities in the payment of their salaries attributed to alleged reduction in the monthly subvention to the hospital by government. Dr […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper