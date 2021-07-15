EU opens to Ukraine travellers, restricts travel from Rwanda and Thailand





European Union member states on Thursday agreed to add Ukraine to a list of countries from which travellers can enter the European Union during the coronavirus pandemic, while Rwanda and Thailand were removed. The EU’s eastern neighbour joins a “green list” of only around 20 countries, which also includes the likes of Canada, Japan, New […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper