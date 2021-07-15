Extreme’ wildfires and heavy smoke grip western US and Canada | The Guardian Nigeria News

This handout photo obtained July 15, 2021 courtesy of the US Forest Service shows night operations on July 14, 2021 at the Bootleg Fire, 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, Oregon. – The Bootleg Fire continues to burn actively on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. More than a million acres of the western US and Canada were in flames on Wednesday as multiple blazes raged across the region, fueled by soaring temperatures and drought, and with little sign of letting up. But it was in the neighboring state of Oregon that the fires were doing the most damage. Whipped up by dry conditions and strengthening winds, the Bootleg Fire has already devoured more than 212,758 acres (86,000 hectares), the equivalent of 120,000 soccer fields, forcing many residents to evacuate the area. (Photo by Handout / US Forest Service / AFP)

A brutal start to the wildfire season in the western United States and Canada worsened Thursday as a…



