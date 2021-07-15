How we leveraged on infrastructure to change our story – Sonaira Business World CEO | The Guardian Nigeria News

To some, a challenge is a stumbling block, an excuse not to push through the realization of dreams. But for the Chief Executive Officer of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, the dearth of infrastructure in the country provided a springboard for the success of the conglomerate.

In a session with a team of business editors recently, Ovuehor said rather than bow to the pressure of a difficult economic environment in Nigeria, Sonaira Business World is taking advantage of windows thrown open to earn some good income.

“There are lots of lessons that budding and aspiring entrepreneurs can learn on how to do business in a tough and harsh economic terrain like Nigeria,” she said, adding that Sonaira Business World was able to rise above the negative tidal waves in Nigeria’s economic climate with ingenuity and doggedness.

“We have experienced enormous challenges, including theft and fire…