



“Upbringing could pose as a hindrance to survival.” This thought sounded absurd to me at first, but further upon review, I have observed how decisions based on convictions and values, for example, morals, could be a reason for apparent hardship. This was my reality as life recently threw me curveball, and the project manager in […]

The post Spiritual Algorithm: Upbringing Could Pose As A Hindrance To Survival appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper