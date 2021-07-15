Three Nigerian banks ‘adopt’ D’Tigers, D’Tigress with $200,000





The adoption initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development yielded even more fruits on Wednesday as three Nigerian commercial banks donated $200,000 (about ₦100 million) to jointly adopt the national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, and their women’s counterpart, D’Tigress, ahead of their participation at the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympic Games. The ministry noted […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper