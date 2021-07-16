



Remote work has your PC fleet out of sight, but endpoint security is on your mind more than ever. And you’re not alone. A whopping 94% of surveyed cybersecurity pros say they’re more concerned about security now than before COVID-19, and 64% say that security visibility is more difficult with employees working remotely. Security risks […]

The post Can your PCs self-heal? Check out the HP Elitebook PC security appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper