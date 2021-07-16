Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading | The Guardian Nigeria News

SINGAPORE, 15 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, hitherto the world’s largest derivatives-only cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its expansion into the crypto spot trading market.

Bybit Makes Audacious Stride Into Spotlight

Bybit’s new spot trading platform opens to all on July 15 at 6AM UTC, and comes with zero maker fees. Upon launch, BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, XRPUSDT and EOSUSDT will be supported. More trading pairs will follow shortly.

A spot trade allows traders to buy and sell the crypto asset “on the spot” and at the current market rate once an order is filled. In the spot market, ownerships of crypto assets are transferred directly between buyers and sellers. Crypto spot is not only a foundational starting point for new market entrants, but a complementary vector for derivatives traders engaging in hedging strategies.

Bringing World Class Liquidity and Reliability to Spot Trading

Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable…