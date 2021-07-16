FFS boss tasks governor Yahaya on fire risk assessment





The Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FSS), Dr. Ibrahim Liman, had called on governor Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe state to support the agency’s drive to tackle fire emergencies in the state by providing logistics vehicles to compliment the firetruck delivered to the state by the federal government. In a communique issued by the public […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper