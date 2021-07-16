FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Minister of the interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in Abuja in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

Aregbesola said Eid-el-Kabir is a period to pray for the peace and security of Nigeria as well as show love and exhibit the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment,” the minister said.

The minister assured that Presiden Muhammadu Buhari is “committed to the security of lives and property of every Nigerian,…