Film Producer Dillon Jordan Charged With International Prostitution Ring | The Guardian Nigeria News

American film producer Dillon Jordan was arrested Thursday on charges that he used his production company, PaperChase Films, as a front for an international prostitution ring.

Jordan, 49, was arrested in San Bernardino County, California. At an initial court appearance in Riverside, California, Jordan appeared by video and was ordered released on $150,000 bail.

According to Hollywood Reporter, an indictment said Jordan, from 2010 through May 2017, kept a roster of women who lived across the U.S. and performed sexual acts for Jordan’s clients in exchange for money. It said he coordinated with a United Kingdom-based madam, sharing and referring customers and prostitutes.

“For years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business through two front companies — a purported party and event planning company and an actual movie production company,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release.

“Now the…