



The National Assembly (NASS) has urged the Ministry of Transportation to evolve strategise at checking arbitrary hike on transportation fares during festive periods. The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Eric Orjiekwe, the Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry on Friday. Saraki made […]

The post NASS urges transport ministry to check increased fares during festivities appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper