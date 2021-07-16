SBC in Nigeria champions innovation with refreshed look and renewed strategic direction | The Guardian Nigeria News

SBC, manufacturers of the world’s most-loved beverages in Nigeria and makers of trusted personal and homecare brand, 2Sure, has refreshed its corporate identity to reflect a renewed strategic direction. The contemporary new look and identity, which came into effect on July 1, 2021, mark a renewed commitment to fostering innovation for the endless possibilities of an inspiring future.

For over 60 years, the company has served the Nigerian people, through over nine manufacturing plants and strong distribution networks across Nigeria, exporting to many countries on the African continent. As producer and distributor of the world’s most-loved beverages in Nigeria, SBC is renowned for its strong brands with…