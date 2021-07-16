Sharp rise in Africa COVID-19 deaths, WHO reports | The Guardian Nigeria News

COVID-19 deaths in Africa have risen sharply in recent weeks, amid the fastest surge in cases the continent has seen so far in the pandemic, the regional office for the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

NEW YORK, USA, 15 July 2021-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-

Fatalities are rising as hospital admissions increase rapidly as countries face shortages in oxygen and intensive care beds. COVID-19 deaths rose by more than 40 per cent last week, reaching 6,273, or nearly 1,900 more than the previous week. The number is just shy of the 6,294 peak, recorded in January.

Reaching ‘breaking point’

“Deaths have climbed steeply for the past five weeks. This is a clear warning sign that hospitals in the most impacted countries are reaching a breaking point,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“Under-resourced health systems in countries are facing dire shortages of the health workers, supplies, equipment and infrastructure…