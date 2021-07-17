Average price of kerosene, cooking gas increases in June- NBS | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N370.29 in June from N363.50 in May.

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (June 2021)’’ obtained from its website on Saturday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 1.87 per cent month-on-month and by 10.84 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It said that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba at N488.33, Ebonyi N478.33 and Enugu N465.69.

However, Bayelsa at N224.36, Katsina at N312.22 and Zamfara at N312.74 paid the lowest average price per litre for kerosene in June.

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by 0.93 per cent month-on-month and increased by 4.42 per cent year-on-year to N1,255.15 in June from N1,266.99 in May.

“States with the highest average price per…