Court fixes Oct. 4 for judgment in Abdulrasheed Maina’s son trial | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, fixed Oct. 4 to deliver judgment in the trial of Faisal, son of the embattled Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier reported that Justice Okon Abang, the presiding judge, fixed Oct. Oct 2 to deliver judgment in the trial.

However, after attending to a number of cases, Justice Abang reverted to Faisal’s matter.

He told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, and Faisal’s Counsel, A. A . Onoja, who were still in court, that he had realised that Oct. 2 falls on weekend (Saturday).

He then called for the case file and adjourned the matter until Oct. 4 for judgment.

NAN reports that Faisal, who is being prosecuted along his father, Maina, is standing a separate trial on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The defendant, who was arraigned by the EFCC on Oct….