Davido Drops Video For “Shopping Spree” Featuring Chris Brown And Young Thug | The Guardian Nigeria News

Davido has released the video to his 2020 single “Shopping Spree” featuring U.S. artists Chris Brown and Young Thug.

Directed by Des Gray, the video was set in what appears to be a college and opens with Davido, alongside his crew, wooing a woman in a crowded hallway. In another scene, rapper Young Thug is in an art class, painting a female model adorned with large yellow flowers. Again, we see Davido serving the catchy chorus with a band in a music class. Chris Brown’s verse begins with him in an empty hall full of chairs and ends with a party where the trio performs on a stage.

“Shopping Spree” was released as the eight track on Davido’s third studio album, A Better Time. The album featured guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug, Mayorkun, Chris Brown, Tiwa Savage, Mugeez, CKAY, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, Sho Madjozi, Bella Shmurda and Sauti Sol.

“Shopping Spree” is Davido and Chris Brown’s second music video…